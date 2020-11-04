West Virginia Republicans expand statehouse majority

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republicans expanded their majorities in the state legislature after taking at least 10 seats from Democrats on Tuesday’s election. Enthusiasm for President Donald Trump at the top of the ticket helped solidify the Republican takeover of West Virginia. Labor-backed Democrats once reigned in the state. Republican Gov. Jim Justice won re-election and the party swept top races, making inroads into once-blue regions. Seven Republicans won seats in the House of Delegates currently held by Democrats and one conservative independent. In the upper chamber, the GOP picked up three seats. Other races were too close to call on Wednesday.