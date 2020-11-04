WVU Tech holds off Lady Rams in season opener

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Golden Bears defend home court in their season opener, downing Bluefield College, 80-65.

WVU Tech opened the game on a 13-2 run, thanks to a trio of threes. It's a deficit the Lady Rams could never overcome.

Bluefield College's Cierra Cook led all scorers with 24 points. Three Tech guards finished in double figures, as well. ShanEttine Butler and Brittney Justice each wracked up 14 points. Whittney Justice added 11 and 6 assists.

The Lady Rams will host Truett McConnell on Saturday, while WVU Tech will welcome Campbellsville, also on Saturday.