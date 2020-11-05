A tranquil weekend ahead, next week could be wetter

High pressure will stay in control at the surface tonight, keeping us dry. We should see a bit more cloud overnight thanks to an upper level disturbance moving through, however. Temps will be slightly milder tonight with the cloud cover around; most will bottom out in the 40s and low 50s.

Skies should clear back out as high pressure ridging over our area keeps us on the drier side. Temperatures Friday afternoon should top off in the mid 60s to low 70s. Friday night looks mainly clear and cool again with lows in the 40s.

The weather should essentially stay on repeat through the weekend- we should see a mix of sun and high clouds, comfortable temps in the 60s and 70s during the days, and lows in the 40s and 50s at night.

A cold front looks to bring our next chance of rainfall mid-late week next week. This front could also bring a bit of a cool-down by next weekend as well.