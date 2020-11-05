Asia tracks Wall St rally as markets shrug at election limbo

Asian shares have advanced after stocks rallied on Wall Street as investors embraced the upside of more gridlock in Washington, sending the S&P 500 index up 2.2%. U.S. futures were higher and benchmarks surged in Hong Kong, Tokyo and South Korea on Thursday. With Republicans edging closer to retaining control of the Senate, prospects dimmed for the tax increases and tighter regulations on businesses that investors expected if Democrats had scored an electoral sweep. Big stimulus spending is also less likely. The fate of the U.S. presidency remains undecided as neither President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden had secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win by early Thursday.