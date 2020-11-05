AstraZeneca earnings up 55% driven by sales of cancer drugs

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca says third-quarter earnings rose 55%, driven by increased sales of cancer treatments despite disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said Thursday that operating profit increased to $1.17 billion from $757 million in the same period last year. Revenue from oncology drugs rose 13% to $2.86 billion, led by a 30% increase in sales of the lung cancer treatment Tagrisso. AstraZeneca is cooperating with the University of Oxford to develop one of the most closely watched COVID-19 vaccines, which is in late stage trials in the U.S., Britain and other countries. The CEO on Thursday reiterated plans for late-stage trials of the use of antibodies to treat COVID-19.