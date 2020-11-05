Austria plans intelligence agency reforms after attack

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian leaders are calling for more legal options to fight extremism and for an overhaul of the country’s domestic intelligence agency in the wake of this week’s deadly attack blamed on a known Islamic radical. Austrian authorities had been warned that the attacker had tried to buy ammunition in neighboring Slovakia this summer. The gunman had a previous conviction for trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria and had been given early release in December. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a special session of parliament Thursday that Austria doesn’t have all the legal means necessary to monitor and sanction extremists. The gunman fatally shot four people and wounded 20 others before being killed by police himself Monday night.