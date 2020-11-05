Beckley ARH Hospital now an official state COVID-19 testing site; Free COVID-19 tests behind the Southern West Virginia Clinic

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, along with the WV Department of Health and Human Services and Lab Corps are announcing a partnership with the Beckley ARH Hospital.

The Beckley ARH Hospital is now officially a statewide COVID-19 testing center.

Residents of southern West Virginia can receive a free COVID-19 test behind the Southern West Virginia Clinic.

Administrator for the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, Candace Hurd, says that the addition of the location will create open access for testing to residents.

“The partnership between all our organizations allows us to provide FREE COVID-19 testing in a quick, easy and accessible way,” said Hurd. “We are pleased to have Beckley ARH as a partner."

As cold and flu season begin in the Mountain State, and with the continued fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues, along with winter beginning, more people will spend time indoors, allowing for easier transmission of a virus.

The need for continued testing is imperative, noted Rocco K. Massey, Community CEO at BARH.

“Now more than ever access to testing is going to be critical in keeping the people of southern West Virginia safe,” said Massey. “COVID-19 testing is for anyone with symptoms as well as asymptomatic individuals."

Proof of insurance is NOT required as the COVID-19 test is free.

However, a person who is wanting to get tested should bring their identification, such as an i.d., driver's license, or proof of address.

This will allow for the results of the COVID-19 test to be returned properly.

If anyone is under the age of 18 and wants to get tested, they must be accompanied by an adult or a legal guardian to receive COVID-19 testing.

The Southern West Virginia Clinic is located at 250 Stanaford, Road, Beckley.