Bobcats returning to form in final week of the season

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County has just returned from a 12-day hiatus from football, due to COVID-19 protocol.

And everyone is excited to be back.

"We came out firing on all cylinders for sure," senior Keandre Sarver said. "It looks like we're picking up right where we left off."

That's the hope of Bobcats head coach Chris Vicars, as the team is tied 15th in the latest Class A playoff picture. A win on Friday most likely keeps them in the playoff field.

"We're far enough along in the season that once we came back this week, our guys were able to pick up where they left off," Vicars said. "They already know the offense -- they know the defense. You do the best you can trying to get them back a little into condition -- game shape. That's going to be the big question mark is game speed and game shape."

On the other side of this matchup, Mount View will suit up for its third game in eight days come Friday.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. in Welch.