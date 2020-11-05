Body found in Bland County, VSP investigating

BLAND COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -- Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating after a body was found in Bland County.

Around 8:42 am Thursday, VSP was notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 (Exit 58 for Bastian).

The remains, which appear to be that of a female, were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to the BP Station.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

"Because we are still waiting for the preliminary autopsy to be conducted, we are not in a position to say if we suspect foul play is related to the unattended death," said Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director for the Virginia State Police.

