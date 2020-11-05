Bradshaw Elementary School to close for deep cleaning

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -- Bradshaw Elementary School will temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the McDowell County Board of Education, a positive case of COVID-19 was reported there. After conducting contact tracing, the McDowell County Health Department determined that the school should be closed for deep cleaning. Read the full statement below.

The campus will be closed Friday. Students who are not under quarantine may return to the school on Monday.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.