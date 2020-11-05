Court orders FDA to assess environmental impact of GM salmon

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to assess the potential environmental impact of genetically modified salmon previously approved by the agency. But the judge did not vacate the approval in the meantime, because he said the risk for near-term environmental harm is low. AquaBounty, which makes the salmon, said it will evaluate the ruling and that its fish is not yet being sold in the U.S. The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Center for Food Safety, one of the groups that sued the FDA, said the agency will have to go back and do its homework.