Crews responding to fire at Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a local restaurant--Secret Sandwich Society--in Fayette County.

WVVA can confirm that Fayetteville Fire Department, Oak Hill Fire & Rescue and Ansted Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff's Department, JanCare and several other agencies have responded and have been on scene since at least 7 AM

It is unknown at this time as to the source of the fire.

We have been told no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Roads have been blocked off and limited details are known at this time.

Secret Sandwich Society did make this post on its Facebook page this morning in regards to today's incident.

