Dry stretch of weather continues over the Two Virginias

Leave the rain gear at home again today! High pressure remains situated over our area providing us dry conditions, but times of sun and clouds are possible throughout today. High temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s again. Winds will remain calm coming out of the west/southwest.

Temperatures overnight will fall into the 30s and 40s. Clear conditions won't be with us overnight. Clouds will build in and linger into Friday morning. Clouds will decrease throughout the day tomorrow leading to sunny skies to close the work week.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average even into next week.

Have any outdoor plans this weekend? The forecast is shaping up to be great still! Rain chances are on the low end even into the early parts of the next work week. Rain returns mainly on Veteran's Day (next Wednesday) and is possible to continue beyond the 10-day forecast.

Really depends on the track of Eta. Eta is currently over land impacting Central America. Models are showing that Eta will head back out towards the sea, cross through Cuba and Jamaica, then near Florida and possibly whip back into the Gulf of Mexico. There is not a certain forecast yet, so our rain chances can change for next week! Stay prepared and enjoy the nice stretch of weather for now!