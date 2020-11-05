EXPLAINER: Have election-related protests materialized?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two days after Election Day, protests across the United States are scattered. They’re happening in places from Portland, Oregon and Seattle to Washington, D.C., and ballot-counting locations in Arizona. Elizabeth Kennedy, deputy Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press, is leading coverage of protests. She says that there have been some marches and some arrests and some relatively minor property damage. But she notes that it’s still early days and the nation has no winner in the election. Kennedy says that “this election is sort of pushing every American sore point.”