FBS independent Massachusetts takes on No. 16 Marshall

No. 16 Marshall and Massachusetts have moved along with their college football seasons despite them being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts will have just one game under its belt when the Minutemen play at Marshall on Saturday. FBS independent UMass canceled its season in August, then reversed course a month later and scheduled a limited number of games. Marshall saw seven games called off due to the pandemic. Two of those have been rescheduled for December. Despite the interruptions, the unbeaten Thundering Herd are trying to keep momentum going toward a possible berth in the Conference USA championship game.