France boosts its border controls after terrorist attacks

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France is reinforcing its border controls after a series of terrorist attacks that hit the country in recent weeks. Macron said Thursday the number of police and troops in charge of border controls will double from 2,400 now to 4,800. He said they will focus on fighting illegal immigration and smuggling activities. Macron added that “terrorist actions can actually be led by some people who use migratory flows to threaten the national territory. So we must reinforce our controls.”