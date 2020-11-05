Giants visit Washington looking for second win of season

The New York Giants look for their second win of the season at Washington. They got their only victory against Washington by one point last month when coach Ron Rivera called for a 2-point conversion with 36 seconds left and Kyle Allen’s pass was incomplete. New York has lost its past three games by a total of six points. Washington is rested coming off its bye week. Rivera’s team beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 in its last game. Washington at 2-5 is right in the thick of the division race in the dreadful NFC East.