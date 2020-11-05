Greek authorities intercept boat carrying migrants to Italy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Migration and Asylum ministry says the country’s coast guard has towed a boat carrying 65 asylum seekers to a port on the western coast of Greece after it was found to be in distress in the Ionian Sea. The ministry said Thursday that 35 of those on board were from Turkey, 15 from Afghanistan and many of the others from Iraq. Fifty-seven had already applied for asylum in Greece, it said, adding that they would be transferred to refugee centers, while those who had no documentation would apply for asylum. It was the second case this week of Greek authorities intercepting migrant boats off the western coast of Greece, where they were believed to be heading to neighboring Italy.