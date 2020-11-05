Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity issued by at a special court based in The Hague, Netherlands. Thaci announced his resignation at a news conference on Thursday. He said he was taking the step “to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo.” Thaci was indicted by a Kosovo court based in The Hague which was set up to try the alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders. A spokesman for the prosecutor in The Hague told The Associated Press that he had no comment on Thaci’s announcement.