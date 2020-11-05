Latest ACC showdown: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

The latest ACC showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame tops the conference weekend schedule with implications far beyond Saturday. The winner has the upper hand on reaching the conference championship, playing for a title and advancing to the College Football Playoff. The loser is not out of the chase, but certainly has work to do. The ACC’s only one-loss team in No. 11 Miami plays at North Carolina State on Saturday night. Virginia Tech could have a challenge on its hands when it hosts newly ranked No. 25 Liberty.