Lawsuit challenges admissions changes at elite public school

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — More than a dozen middle schoolers in northern Virginia and their families have filed a lawsuit seeking to block changes in the admissions process at an elite public high school that has been ranked as the best in the nation. The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County has an international reputation but has struggled for decades to admit Black and Hispanic students. The school system has proposed eliminating a standardized test used to determine admissions and replacing it with a lottery system for students achieving a certain grade-point average. But the lawsuit says the changes violate state regulations that require schools like Thomas Jefferson be reserved for gifted students.