New internist joins Summers County ARH medical staff

HINTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The ARH Internal Medicine Clinics and Summers County ARH Hospital are welcoming Hrishi T. Patel, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Hrishi T. Patel, MD

Dr. Patel completed his internal medicine residency at the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in New York, NY, and earned his medical degree at Government Medical College, South Gujarat University in Surat Gujart, India.

Prior to joining the Summers County ARH Hospital, Dr. Patel worked as a hospitalist for Raleigh General since January.

Dr. Patel was also was a hospitalist at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey, Fla. for the past 10 years.

Dr. Patel, who is board certified in internal medicine, diagnoses and treats a comprehensive spectrum of illnesses that affect adults, including acute illnesses such as infections and influenza and chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Dr. Patel also promotes wellness, disease prevention and mental health.

“Summers County ARH is pleased to announce that Dr. Patel will be joining the medical team and continue the long-standing tradition of providing excellent primary care services for our community,” said Wes Dangerfield, Summers County ARH Community CEO.

“Dr. Patel’s internal medicine experience and expertise will be a welcome addition to patients looking for a physician that can treat them in a hospital, nursing home or clinic setting.”

The ARH is continuing to bring more physicians to Summers County ARH Hospital in order to meet the medical needs of residents in the county.

“Dr. Patel also can manage patient care at Beckley ARH when a higher level of care is needed,” said Rocco Massey, Community CEO at Beckley ARH. “It's about the community having greater access and more continuity of care.”

Dr. Patel is accepting new patients, ages 18 and older.

His primary office is at Summers County ARH Rural Health Clinic, located at 115 Summers Hospital Road in Hinton; you can call 304-466-2918 to make an appointment.

Dr. Patel will have limited office hours at ARH Oak Hill Primary Care, located at 223 Maple Avenue in Oak Hill; call 304-465-6416 to make an appointment and ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic, located 250 Stanaford Road, Suite 101 in Beckley; call 304-254-2820 to make an appointment.