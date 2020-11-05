No. 25 Liberty looks to prove it belongs at Virginia Tech

Liberty has its first national ranking since moving to the Bowl Subdivision level, and the No. 25 Flames get a chance to prove they belong at Virginia Tech. The Hokies are more than two touchdown favorites to end the Flames’ eight-game winning streak dating to last season. Both teams feature stout running games. Liberty ranks fourth nationally among teams that have played at least five games with an average of 255.5 yards; The Hokies are second with an average of 290 yards.