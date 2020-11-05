NYPD’s anti-discrimination chief linked to hateful messages

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the New York Police Department’s workplace discrimination office has been relieved of command while officials investigate whether he posted hateful messages to a website where officers anonymously air grievances. Deputy Inspector James Kobel is accused of penning attacks on Black and Jewish people, women, members of the LGBTQ community and others using the pseudonym “Clouseau.” That’s a reference to the bumbling detective in the “Pink Panther” films. Kobel did not immediately respond to an email and no one answered a home telephone number listed for him. He denied being “Clouseau” in an interview with The New York Times.