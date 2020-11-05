Physician at Clarksburg VA indicted on sexual contact, assault charges

CLARKSBURG, WV (WVVA) -- A physician at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital is facing federal sexual contact charges.

According to court documents, Dr. Kenneth Ramdat, 65, is indicted on two counts of "Abusive Sexual Contact" and two counts of "Simple Assault."

The documents state that Ramdat is accused of touching two women's breasts without permission in two separate incidents, occurring in August 2019 and October 2019. Read the full indictment below.

Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on the indictment:

“The climate and culture of our VA Medical Centers starts at the top. If the allegations against Dr. Kenneth Ramdat are proven true, it is yet another sign that the Clarksburg VAMC leadership have abdicated their duty to the staff, the Veterans in their care, and all West Virginians as heinous behavior continues to occur under their watch," he said. "It is simply unacceptable that our Veterans and staff are not in a safe environment at the Clarksburg VAMC. How many more West Virginians and Veterans must endure this inexcusable treatment before action is taken to fix these systemic issues? As a pattern of negligence continues to emerge, action must be taken to right these wrongs. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I will ensure these systemic problems at the Clarksburg VAMC are thoroughly investigated, and I hope that as this case progresses, the women affected by these alleged actions receive justice."

Ramdat faces up to two years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the sexual contact counts.

He also faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 for the assault counts.