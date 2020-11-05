Police: 12-year-old boy dead following accidental shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by a man in his Virginia home. Chesterfield County police said in a statement the child was shot Tuesday night in Petersburg. He was then transported to a hospital, where he died. Police say members of the child’s family were inside the home during the shooting. The man accused in the shooting, Rayshawn D. Elmore, surrendered Wednesday after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Authorities say 22-year-old Elmore knew the child but did not describe his relationship with the victim. Elmore has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.