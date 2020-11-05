Swedish PM self-isolates as nation sees rising virus cases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s leader has gone into protective self-isolation even after a person close to him tested negative for COVID-19, as Sweden experiences a fall surge of coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven broke the news on Facebook on Thursday, the same day as the Scandinavian country appeared likely to pass 6,000 overall coronavirus deaths. He wrote that “developments are going in the wrong direction fast. More are infected. More die. This is a serious situation.” Earlier this year, when other European nations locked down, Sweden drew worldwide attention by keeping schools, gyms and eateries open and not requiring people to wear masks. But now that daily infections are on the rise, Swedes may not have had much practice in making sacrifices for the national good.