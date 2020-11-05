Take 2: Washington gets quick second chance against Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington gets a quick second opportunity against the New York Giants after losing to them last month on a failed 2-point conversion in the final minute. Coach Ron Rivera explained his rationale as wanting to teach his young team what it takes to win. It’s now 2-5 and in contention in the dreadful NFC East. Beating the Giants would put Washington a half=game behind idle, first-place Philadelphia. The Giants are looking for a bounce-back game from quarterback Daniel Jones as they hope to win their second game of the season.