Texas-West Virginia a Big 12 matchup of defensive playmakers

Texas and West Virginia are back in the thick of the Big 12 title chase and face a must-win showdown Saturday if either team plans to stay there. The No. 22 Longhorns upended the league’s College Football Playoff hopes with last week’s upset win at Oklahoma State. West Virginia is settling in behind the Big 12’s best defense. The Longhorns gave up a lot of yards last week but turned the game by forcing four turnovers. Joseph Ossai was dominant with three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.