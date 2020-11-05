Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -- Three more Mercer County residents have died due to COVID-19, health officials reported Thursday.

In its daily update, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female, a 67-year-old male and a 71-year-old female.

“The loss of more West Virginians weighs heavily on our hearts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors. I urge you to continue wearing your mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing.”

According to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, Mercer County's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 34.

