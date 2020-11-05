US long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.78%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to lower this week, as the key 30-year rate fell to a new all-time low for the 12th time this year. The background of economic anxiety in the recession set off by the pandemic, which has depressed home loan rates through the year, was amplified in the past week by uncertainty over the presidential election. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan declined to 2.78% from 2.81% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage remained 2.32%. The ultra-low borrowing rates have bolstered demand from prospective homebuyers.