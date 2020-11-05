West Virginia releases 2021 calendar of roadside wildflowers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s free calendar of wildflowers growing in the state is now available to order. The calendar has 12 pictures of flowers growing along state highways or in beds created by the state. Dozens of photographers snapped pictures and submitted them this year. The annual project is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Adopt A Highway program. The state’s Operation Wildflower program helps create garden beds and plant wildflowers along roadways. Calendars can be ordered on the Department of Environmental Protection’s website.