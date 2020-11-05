West Virginia State University plans to eliminate 16 jobs

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State University says it plans to eliminate 16 positions. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the announcement was made Thursday after an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors. The board met in closed session during the meeting and returned to its public online meeting, voting to authorize eliminating the jobs. The university said in a statement the move “is one of several measures the university will be taking in conjunction with a hiring freeze for non-essential positions, reduced spending, and other cost saving measures.”