William & Mary pivot: Three men’s sports to be reinstated

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is reversing an earlier decision to cut three men’s sports and will support the programs through at least the 2021-22 academic year while developing a financial plan to keep them sustainable. The announcement completes a complete pivot from a Sept. 3 announcement that the men’s sports and four women’s sports would be cut because of COVID-related financial shortfalls. The university later announced the women’s sports were being reinstated on Oct. 19. The school also has pledged to complete a gender equity review by this spring and demonstrate its Title IX compliance in the 2022-23 academic year.