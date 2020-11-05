Write-in candidates projected to win local offices in Cedar Bluff

CEDAR BLUFF W. VA. (WVVA) - When voters in the town of Cedar Bluff went to the polls on election day, they chose the names not on the ballot, instead they wrote in the names of candidates they wanted to fill local public office seats.

Brian Earls, the Director of Elections in Tazewell County said these results were expected as candidates may not have been on the ballot, but they did campaign by putting up signs urging the community to support them.

"There were about five individuals there that passed the deadline to be on the ballot and launched into some pretty extensive write-in campaigns," said Earls.



One of the successful write-in candidates is 22 year old Luke Phillips, who will likely be the youngest mayor in Virginia's history.

Phillips said he was inspired to run because of his life-long interest in politics, and desire to serve the community.

"I believe whole hardheartedly local elections are more important at a scale that I think it affects the people of the town more and I felt like I could make a positive change so at the last minute I just decided to go in as a write-in," said Phillips.

Phillips is not alone with write in campaign success, as Tressia Boyd, Jamie Tuggle, and York Lindsey are all projected winners of town council seats, defeating candidates who actually appeared on the ballot.

According to Earls, that's a first in Tazewell County's voting history.

"Of course, we've had write in winners, the current mayor of Cedar Bluff was a write in four years ago, you'll have that from time to time but all four offices that were on the ballot won by write-ins; I'd say that's unprecedented," said Earls.



Tazewell County's election result are not official as of right now, because they can count mail-in ballots until noon on Friday, as long as those ballots were post marked by 7:00 PM on Tuesday; but, these are the most likely results based on ballots that have been counted by Thursday afternoon.