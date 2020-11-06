3rd court blocks Trump’s order on congressional seat count

A panel of three judges is the third federal court to rule that President Donald Trump’s effort to exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used for dividing up congressional seats is unlawful. The federal court in Maryland on Friday prohibited the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, from sending to the president any figures that include the number of people in the country illegally in each state when transmitting the apportionment count. Federal courts in New York and California already have issued similar orders. The Maryland lawsuit was brought by several advocacy groups who said Trump’s order discriminates against Hispanic people and immigrant communities of color.