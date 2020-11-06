Balloon release set to remember a Mercer Co. man killed in 2018

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)- The life of a Mercer County man who died in a shooting two years ago will be remembered this weekend.

William Sims of Bluefield was killed in a domestic violence related shooting in Brushfork in January, 2018.

Sims' mother, Alma Sims believes her son was murdered. She says the shooter was never arrested and charged in the case. She's still waiting for justice in her son's death.

"It took 14 hours for a young man (Mortuary) to put Will back together so I could say goodbye. Everyday, nobody knows the pain, and I wouldn't wish this on anyone. Always call your children no matter how old they get. If they're 50, 60 still call them and tell them you love them. You never want to get that knock on your door, or that phone call," Sims said.

Sims 35th birthday is Saturday. His mother, friends, and other family members plan to gather at Chicory Square in Bluefield around 5:30 p.m. to release balloons in Sims memory.

We did reach out to the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's office for a status update in this case, but those calls haven't been returned.