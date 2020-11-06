Company offers free internet for virtual students

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Suddenlink is offering 60 days of free internet access for students learning from home.

"Because of the pandemic, if you don't have internet already in your home, you qualify," Bob Lillie, Suddenlink Regional Vice of Marketing Engagement, said. "So if you're K-12, or have a child that's K-12 or a college student, you just put in their school information, and then you would qualify for the program."

To sign up for the program, households should visit the Suddenlink website, click on the link that takes you to the Altice Advantage Internet website, fill out the form and set up an installation time. You can also call 1 (877) 694-9474 for assistance.

"We realize how hard this is on everyone, so if internet access is one thing that we can do to help, then we're going to do it," Lillie said.

According to Suddenlink, the goal of the program is to ensure every child has the tools necessary to learn from home.

"My father was a school teacher, and my sister and her daughter are all school teachers," Lillie said. "I just know how important education is, and for me, it's really heartwarming to know that maybe a child that wasn't able to connect before, is now able to do that by having this program."