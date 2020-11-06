Demolition starts on big ship stranded 14 months off Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A towering crane using a heavy anchor chain like a saw has begun cutting apart a cargo ship that capsized off the Georgia coast nearly 14 months ago. Demolition of the South Korean ship Golden Ray started Friday off St. Simons Island after months of planning and setbacks. The multiagency command tasked with removing the vessel plans to carve it into eight giant chunks, each to be carried away on a barge. The removal is expected to take roughly two months. The salvage team warned the demolition will be loud and messy. John Maddox of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says to expect debris, discharges and even fires. The ship is surrounded by a barrier to contain pollutants.