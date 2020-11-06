Evacuation begins as Indonesia’s most active volcano rumbles

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have began evacuating people living on the volatile Mount Merapi volcano’s fertile slopes following an increase in volcanic activity. Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center is warning that Merapi could erupt at any time, possibly sending hot gas clouds down the volcano’s slopes up to 5 kilometers (3 miles). A local disaster mitigation agency official says about 300 people from two villages, mostly the elderly, pregnant women and children, were taken to emergency shelters. Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.