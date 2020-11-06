Ex-Kosovo president Hashim Thaci to appear in court Monday

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hashim Thaci, who resigned as Kosovo’s president to face charges including murder, torture and persecution, will make his first appearance before a judge at a special court in the Netherlands on Monday. Thaci was a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s. He then rose to political prominence in the aftermath of the conflict that killed more than 10,000 people. An international prosecutor has indicted Thaci and three other suspects on 10 charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes for leading Kosovo Liberation Army fighters who are accused of illegally imprisoning, abusing and murdering captured opponents and perceived traitors during the war. Thaci insists he is innocent.