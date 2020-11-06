Fairfax County police chief to retire in February

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The police chief in Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction is retiring next year. Fairfax County Police said Thursday that Chief Edwin Roessler’s retirement will take effect in February. He has been chief since 2013 and was hired as a police recruit in 1989. In recent years, he worked to increase transparency within the department and implemented use of body-worn cameras. In 2018 he earned the ire of federal law-enforcement partners when he released dashcam video of a chase in which two U.S. Park Police officers fatally shot an unarmed motorist, Bijan Ghasair, after a stop-and-go chase in which Fairfax officers played a supporting role.