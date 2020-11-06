Farmhouse Feast Giveaway

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Do you know a family in need of a warm meal?

WVVA is teaming up with Bob Evan's to giveaway 5 Farmhouse Feasts.

WVVA will choose a winner to be given away each night in the 6 p.m. News beginning November 16th and go through Friday, November 20th.

To nominate a family, all you need to do is send an email to feast@wvva.com explaining why you feel this family should be considered to win the family feast pack.

You also need to include the complete physical address of the nominee so they can receive their prize.

This should be a detailed entry that will stand out among others.

The cut-off date to enter is by Nov. 19th.

And from all of us here at WVVA, Happy Thanksgiving!

IF YOU WIN:

Winners will receive their gift certificates via FedEx.

The winners should call their local Bob Evans to place their Premium Farmhouse Feast order.

Winners will need to call and confirm a pick-up date for their Premium FHF.

Winners will need to provide the gift card number over the phone for payment of their Premium FHF (Unfortunately, you cannot pay for a FHF with a gift card online)

Winners will need place their order by 11/24 and pick up the FHF no later than 11/25 if you want the Premium FHF for Thanksgiving Day. You can order your Premium FHF after Thanksgiving/for other holidays throughout December.