Four section champs crowned in Region 3 Thursday night

(WVVA) - Four area volleyball teams earned a sectional championship victory on the court Thursday night.

In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson fought off an early deficit to defeat Greenbrier East for the Region 3 Section 2 title. The Lady Flying Eagles took the decisive fifth set, 15-11.

The regional round will be held at George Washington on Saturday morning. Woodrow will matchup with Riverside, while Greenbrier East will battle the Lady Patriots. Play begins at 10 a.m.

In Class AA, PikeView defended home court, sweeping Bluefield, 3-0.

Shady Spring will host the regional tournament on Saturday. PikeView will draw Herbert Hoover, while the Lady Beavers will get the reigning Region 3 champion Lady Tigers.

In Class A, Summers County battle James Monroe for a 3-1 win in Region 3 Section 1.

Greenbrier West defeated top-seeded Greater Beckley Christian twice to snatch away the Region 3 Section 2 crown.

The Lady Bobcats will face Greater Beckley, while the Lady Cavaliers play James Monroe at Charleston Catholic on Saturday in the regional round.