 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:37 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Braxton County 36, Clay County 0

Bridgeport 42, Morgantown 7

Cabell Midland 71, St. Albans 13

Doddridge County 49, Tygarts Valley 12

Elkins 42, Nicholas County 8

Fairmont Senior 41, East Fairmont 14

Gilmer County 52, Meadow Bridge 20

Huntington 38, Riverside 0

Hurricane 22, Jefferson 16

Lewis County 36, Grafton 0

Logan 32, James Monroe 6

Man 19, Buffalo 14

Midland Trail 35, Pocahontas County 3

Moorefield 24, Hampshire 9

Mount View 26, Summers County 6

North Marion 55, Liberty Harrison 8

Oak Glen 49, Philip Barbour 7

Pendleton County 21, East Hardy 14

Poca 13, Winfield 7

Preston 31, Brooke 0

Princeton 21, George Washington 0

Richwood 31, Van 22

Ripley 21, Ravenswood 0

Ritchie County 42, Calhoun County 14

Roane County 0, Sissonville 0

Robert C. Byrd 49, Lincoln 32

Scott 28, Nitro 26

South Harrison 28, Tucker County 8

University 44, Oak Hill 13

Valley Wetzel def. Beallsville, Ohio, forfeit

Wahama 28, Trinity 21

Webster County 44, Montcalm 43

Wheeling Central 49, Petersburg 13

Wirt County 48, Clay-Battelle 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content