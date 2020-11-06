Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Braxton County 36, Clay County 0
Bridgeport 42, Morgantown 7
Cabell Midland 71, St. Albans 13
Doddridge County 49, Tygarts Valley 12
Elkins 42, Nicholas County 8
Fairmont Senior 41, East Fairmont 14
Gilmer County 52, Meadow Bridge 20
Huntington 38, Riverside 0
Hurricane 22, Jefferson 16
Lewis County 36, Grafton 0
Logan 32, James Monroe 6
Man 19, Buffalo 14
Midland Trail 35, Pocahontas County 3
Moorefield 24, Hampshire 9
Mount View 26, Summers County 6
North Marion 55, Liberty Harrison 8
Oak Glen 49, Philip Barbour 7
Pendleton County 21, East Hardy 14
Poca 13, Winfield 7
Preston 31, Brooke 0
Princeton 21, George Washington 0
Richwood 31, Van 22
Ripley 21, Ravenswood 0
Ritchie County 42, Calhoun County 14
Roane County 0, Sissonville 0
Robert C. Byrd 49, Lincoln 32
Scott 28, Nitro 26
South Harrison 28, Tucker County 8
University 44, Oak Hill 13
Valley Wetzel def. Beallsville, Ohio, forfeit
Wahama 28, Trinity 21
Webster County 44, Montcalm 43
Wheeling Central 49, Petersburg 13
Wirt County 48, Clay-Battelle 7
