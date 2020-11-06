Jan-Care Ambulance celebrates 50 Years of Service

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA)- Jan-Care Ambulance is celebrating 50 years this week.

The family owned and operated emergency response service started with only one ambulance on November 4th, 1970.

Rick Cornett started the company while his wife, Juanita dispatched from their home.

Paul Seamann, Director of Operations has worked with the company since 1981 and says he looks forward to continuing the Jan-Care motto: "Dedication of Excellence."

"We still provide care and transport for the ill and injured. We have vans with stretchers, but the technology within those ambulances and what we are able to provide for patients has continued to grow throughout my career. The service to those communities has remained the same. We've never moved into a community, and moved out of it. We've always stayed with a community no matter what size (how much it's grown) and we hope to do that for the next 50 years," Seamann said.

Jan-Care now has more than 150 ambulances, and 36 stations that cover 12 counties throughout West Virginia.