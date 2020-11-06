Kroger employees vote to continue striking, reject company contract proposal

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Kroger employees continue to strike against the company of Kroger over healthcare and a new contract.

The strike is attributed to healthcare benefits.

According to Allison McGee, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, "We are disappointed that our Comprehensive Best Offer to Settle was not accepted. We remain committed to reaching an agreement. We have told union leaders we remain ready and willing to meet in additional negotiation sessions to see how we might resolve any outstanding issues.

It’s business as usual at Kroger. Associates are continuing to report to work as scheduled. A strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike. At this point, the union has not called for a work stoppage. Our focus remains on our associates and recognizing and rewarding them for their hard work."