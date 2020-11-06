Man from Oak Hill sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery in the first degree

OAK Hill, W. Va. (WVVA) - Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Mauzy announced today, November 6, 2020, that 42-year old Brian A. Vanover of Oak Hill entered guilty pleas of kidnapping and robbery in the first degree.

Vanover was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

On September 14, 2019, Vanover forced his father at knife point to drive to two area banks to withdraw money from his father's bank accounts.

After taking the money from his father, Vanover fled on foot, but was apprehended the next day by police after he returned to his parent's home the following day.

The crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Jennifer D. Crane and Sarah F. Smith.