Police: Suspect arrested in party shooting that killed 2 men

RESTON, Va. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested for a shooting at a house party in Virginia that killed two men and wounded two others. Prince William County police said in a news release that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Karriem Angelo Jackson in Reston Thursday. Police say Jackson fired multiple rounds during an altercation at the party on Sunday, striking the four victims. Christopher Alan Johnson and Frank Chineji Sapele were shot to death. Another man and a woman were both shot but expected to live. Jackson has been charged with multiple charges, including two counts of second degree murder.