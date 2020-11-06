Press release US Marshals arrest violent fugitive in Beckley

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The United State Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia (S/WV), the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, the Eastern District of Michigan and the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force (GLRFTF) teamed up today to remove a violent fugitive, Juan Torkelson, from off the streets.

Torkelson is wanted for homicide, child molesting, and escape charges out of Cook County Illinois. On May 28, 2020, Torkelson was arrested on the charge of murder stemming from an incident where four victims were stabbed, one of which died. Torkelson subsequently bonded out and was placed on electronic monitoring. Upon learning of possible child molesting charges out of Elgin, Illinois, Torkelson removed his electronic monitoring and escaped from Eastern Michigan. On October 28, 2020, Cook County charged Torkelson with felony escape and turned the case over to the US Marshals.

On October 28, 2020 in Madison County, Ohio, Torkelson’s vehicle was stopped by a deputy sheriff. As the deputy approached the vehicle, Torkelson attempted to shoot the deputy with a handgun; however, the handgun misfired. Information was developed by the GLRFTF that Torkelson fled to Fayette County, WV. The USMS in Southern West Virginia followed up on the information and tracked Torkelson to 402 Campbell Street, Beckley, WV. As the USMS and CUFFED Task Force members made entry, Torkelson jumped out a second story window and a foot pursuit ensued. Torlelson resisted arrest and attempted to pull out a large military style knife. Fortunately, no significant injuries were incurred.

United States Marshal Michael Baylous stated “I commend the Deputy Marshals and our CUFFED Task Force members for their outstanding work in locating and apprehending Mr. Torkelson. The USMS has been the expert at apprehending fugitives since 1789. That legacy continues here in Southern West Virginia. Fugitives may believe that they can stay under the radar in our mostly rural state; however, they will eventually be disappointed as they are brought to justice.”

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) sponsors the CUFFED Task Force that currently has full time personnel from the USMS, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, West Virginia Department of Corrections/Parole Services and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. There are currently twenty-one various state and local agencies that have agreements to participate and contribute to the pursuit of the Southern District of West Virginia’s combined fugitive efforts. Since 2002, the CUFFED Task Force has been responsible for the closure of over 3,900 felony warrants.